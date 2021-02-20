Groupe Renault and Faurecia to collaborate on hydrogen storage systems for light commercial vehicles

Groupe Renault and Faurecia will collaborate on hydrogen storage systems for hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles.

Starting at the end of 2021, Faurecia will supply hydrogen storage systems for a first fleet of light commercial vehicles. These systems will be developed and produced at its global center of expertise in Bavans, France.

As volumes, increase production will be extended to a new plant dedicated to hydrogen storage systems that Faurecia is building in Allenjoie, France.

This collaboration on hydrogen storage systems is embedded in our strategy to offer market-ready H 2 solutions for light commercial vehicles and target over 30% share of this fast-growing market in Europe. It supports the ambition shared with our partner Plug Power to build a unique end-to-end green hydrogen and fuel cell value chain and new value-generating activities in France. —Gilles le Borgne, Executive Vice-President Engineering Groupe Renault

This partnership is an important illustration of our common vison for expanding the use of hydrogen as a cornerstone of the energy transition and as a perfect solution for zero-emissions mobility. Fuel cell electric vehicle technology is set to become significant in the powertrain mix by 2030, and as such Faurecia is dedicating important resources to accelerate its deployment. —Mathias Miedreich, Executive Vice President of Faurecia Clean Mobility

Faurecia already supports automakers with complete hydrogen storage system integration for different vehicle architectures that match the industry requirements with just-in-time delivery of end-of-line tested turnkey systems.

Optimized in carbon fiber to reduce weight and fuel consumption, the homologated tanks (350 and 700 bar) are produced at Faurecia’s new center of expertise for Hydrogen Storage Systems in Bavans, France. Faurecia has already gained major contracts for the production of Light Commercial Vehicles and for a large-scale Heavy-Duty commercial vehicle project to promote hydrogen mobility in Switzerland.