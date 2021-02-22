bp joins the IBM Quantum Network to advance use of quantum computing in energy

IBM announced that bp has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the use of quantum computing in the energy industry. IBM Quantum is an industry-first initiative to build universal quantum systems for business and science applications.

By joining the IBM Quantum Network as an Industry Partner, bp will have access to IBM’s quantum expertise and software and cloud-based access to the most advanced quantum computers available via the cloud. This includes access to a premium 65-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum system available to industry today, and an important milestone on the IBM Quantum roadmap to a 1,000-plus qubit system (IBM Quantum Condor), targeted for the end of 2023.





ExxonMobil and Daimler are also IBM Quantum Network Industry Partners.

bp will work with IBM to explore using quantum computing to solve business and engineering challenges and explore the potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy and design new lower carbon products. —Morag Watson, senior vice president, digital science and engineering for bp

Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in areas such as: modeling the chemistry and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells—a crucial factor in efficient hydrocarbon production; analyzing and managing the fluid dynamics of wind farms; optimizing autonomous robotic facility inspection; and helping create opportunities not yet imagined to deliver the clean energy the world wants and needs.





In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition and its new strategy. By the end of this decade, it aims to have developed around 50 gigawatts of net renewable-generating capacity (a 20-fold increase), increased annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion and cut its oil and gas production by 40%.

Joining the IBM Quantum Network will enhance bp’s ability to leverage quantum advances and applications as they emerge and then influence on how those breakthroughs can be applied to its industry and the energy transition.