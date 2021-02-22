Romeo Power, Ecellix to partner on development of next-gen battery technology for commercial vehicles

Romeo Power, Inc., which delivers large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, and Ecellix Inc., the developer of eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials intended to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development, validation and launch of next-generation battery technology.

Ecellix offers a majority silicon active material without the production challenges that attend other published high-Si materials. Instead of separate silicon synthesis and carbon coating steps, the eCell high Silicon-content anode is fabricated in a one-step process, reducing lab-scale unit costs by up to 50% and offering superior scalability at lower unit costs and shorter production times.

Ecellix says that its eCell offers Lithium-ion battery manufacturers a 300-500% gain in anode capacity compared to the current industry standard material. The partnership will combine the ultra-high capacity eCell technology with Romeo Power’s proven battery packs, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry.

The parties are collaborating to develop battery technology with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile.

The combination of Ecellix’s high energy density materials, and Romeo Power’s advanced truck battery architecture has the opportunity to reduce the weight of a 1 MWh battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This is equivalent to reducing the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, opening the way to exceed 660 miles of range on a single charge.

Romeo Power and Ecellix will collaborate on eCell technology qualification, value chain partnership development and implementing eCell into Romeo Power’s battery packs and modules. The companies will determine eCell performance based on application requirements, design reliability and using life cycle maximization. Once validated, Romeo Power customers could directly benefit from performance enhancements, such as extended range, lower total cost of ownership and extended battery life.

Ecellix was founded in 2018 to commercialize a battery anode material invented at Washington State University.