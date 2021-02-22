Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IASS says a new approach to financial distribution of benefits from deep seabed mining is required
Romeo Power, Ecellix to partner on development of next-gen battery technology for commercial vehicles

AI vision system company Recogni raises $48.9M Series B

22 February 2021

Recogni Inc., the developers of an AI vision cognition system for autonomous vehicles, raised $48.9 million in a Series B financing round, led by WRVI Capital, a prominent global technology investor. The proceeds will help Recogni bring its perception platform to market and expand its engineering and go-to-market teams.

In addition to WRVI Capital, new investors Mayfield Fund, Continental, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital joined existing investors GreatPoint Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Fluxunit – OSRAM Ventures, and DNS Capital in the current financing round.

Recogni’s AI-powered vision cognition module (VCM)—based on a custom ASIC—is capable of efficiently running deep-learning networks. It will address the challenges of autonomous vehicle design and deployment.

One of the key challenges that Recogni’s AI-powered platform addresses is the enormous power drain of autonomous vehicle computing systems that can reduce the range of electric cars. By leveraging innovations in artificial intelligence, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and system software, Recogni’s inferencing and perception solution will deliver outstanding performance at ultra-low power consumption for ADAS applications and autonomous vehicles.

The VCM will enable high-resolution and high-frame-rate image processing from multiple cameras concurrently in real time.

The VCM is specifically designed for autonomous vehicles ranging from entry-level L2+ to fully autonomous L5.

Since July 2019, when Recogni raised $25 million in Series A funding, the company has completed successful proof-of-concept demonstrations with customers that validate Recogni’s approach.

Posted on 22 February 2021 in AI, Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Microprocessors and controls, Sensors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)