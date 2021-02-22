After COVID delay, Volkswagen expands WeShare electric car sharing to Hamburg

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 February 2021

The Volkswagen Group is expanding its WeShare electric car sharing project to Hamburg later this week; the pilot project launched in Berlin in 2019.

Due to the Corona pandemic, we are unfortunately only able to launch in Hamburg with a delay of around one year. We are all the more pleased that things are finally getting underway.

—Philipp Reth, CEO of WeShare, Volkswagen’s car sharing service

With its all-electric fleet, WeShare intends to play an important role in Hamburg’s service mix in the future. Around 800 electric ID.3 vehicles will be on the road.

DB2021NR00099_large

There are now more than 100,000 people registered with WeShare in Berlin. Around half of them use WeShare at least once a month.

Anyone who is 21 or older and has held a driving license valid in the EU for at least one year can register online. Users do not need a key or card; from registration to the rental process, everything runs digitally and easily via smartphone. During the trip, the minutes are billed, but daily rentals for longer trips are also possible. As is usual with free-floating car sharing, there are no fixed pick-up and drop-off stations; the rental is simply terminated within the business area.

Posted on 22 February 2021

