Washington State House Committee advances legislation mandating all-electric new LDV sales by MY 2030

The Washington State House Transportation Committee voted 17-12 to advance legislation calling for all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold in the state to be electric vehicles (EVs). Clean Cars 2030 (HB 1204) sets the first state-legislated 2030 phaseout target for automotive combustion engines in the country.

The bill provides that, starting with model-year 2030, all new vehicles under 10,000 pounds sold or registered in the state must be electric. Model-year 2029 and earlier ICE cars can still be sold and registered in Washington. Emergency vehicles are excluded from the requirements.

Electric vehicles are defined as “vehicles that use energy stored in rechargeable battery packs or in hydrogen that rely solely on electric motors for propulsion.”

Under the bill, the Utilities and Transportation Commission must develop a scoping plan by 1 September 2023 for the requirement that all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold or registered in Washington be EVs, to be updated in 2025 and 2028. The scoping plan must include analysis related to:

the predicted number of EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles registered in the state; the EV charging needs and estimates of annual investments required; electrical utility infrastructure updates and build-out needed and annual investments required; grid optimization through control strategies for smart charging and discharging during the transition period; yearly job gains and losses as a result of the 2030 requirement; impacts to state transportation revenues and recommendations for alternatives to the gas tax; impacts on equity, especially in disadvantaged and low-income communities, communities of color, and rural communities, and strategies for maximizing equity in implementation; and a transition strategy for those negatively impacted by the requirement.

The bill was drafted by lead sponsor Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) with assistance from Coltura, a Seattle-based nonprofit.

Since Clean Cars 2030 was introduced, GM announced plans to sell only zero-emissions models by 2035, and Ford said it would only sell electric vehicles in Europe by 2030. Supporters of the bill say its passage will serve as a model for other states to make an accelerated switch to EVs, putting more of the US in line with countries worldwide pushing for a 2030 phaseout of gas vehicles.