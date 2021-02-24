Audi upgrades battery capacity in Q5, A6 and A7 Sportback PHEVs

Audi has upgraded the battery capacity for the Q5, A6, and A7 Sportback PHEVs. The TFSI e models now come with 14.4 kWh net (17.9 kWh gross), which supports an increased electric range of up to 91 kilometers (57 miles), measured in accordance with the NEDC cycle (73 km (45 miles) according to the WLTP).





Audi Q5 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro

The A6 Avant is now also available as a 50 TFSI e quattro. Its price in Germany starts at €61,790.

The maximum charging capacity is 7.4 kW. This allows the Audi PHEV models to be fully charged in around two-and-a-half hours when connected to a sufficiently powerful power connection. The dimensions of the lithium-ion battery have not changed despite its increased energy content.

The luggage capacity, usability, and variability remain unchanged: Depending on the model, the luggage capacity is between 405 liters (A6 Avant) and 465 liters (Q5). With the rear bench seat folded down, the maximum usable space for luggage increases to 1,535 liters (A6 Avant) and 1,405 liters (Q5), respectively. The luggage compartment floor is still level, i.e. designed without a step, in all models.

The A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro now completes the PHEV range from Audi. It outputs 220 kW (299 PS) of system power and has a maximum torque of 450 N·m. Propulsion is provided by a 2.0 TFSI and an electric motor with an output of 105 kW.

As in all plug-in hybrid models from Audi, charging system compact is part of the standard equipment. It comprises cables and plugs for domestic and industrial power sockets and a control panel.

The base price for the A6 Avant 50 TFSI e2 is €61,790.

The five PHEVs have another new feature: In addition to the familiar operating modes “EV,” “Auto,” and “Hold,” there is now a fourth operating mode called “Charge” mode. It allows the battery to be charged by the combustion engine while driving if necessary, for example before driving into environmental zones.

The Q5, A6 Sedan, and A7 Sportback models are available in two output variants as before: as a 55 TFSI e with a system output of 367 PS and as a 50 TFSI e with 299 PS. Both variants combine a 2.0 TFSI engine with an electric motor that is integrated in the seven-speed S tronic direct-shift transmission.

With the battery upgrade for the PHEV models Q5, A6, and A7 as well as the new A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro model2), Audi is continuing its electrification strategy. The compact models A3 Sportback, Q35, and Q3 Sportback6, as well as the full-size class and luxury models Q7, Q8, and A8 are also available as plug-in hybrids.