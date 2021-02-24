DHL Freight and Volvo Trucks partner to speed introduction of longer-distance heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe

DHL Freight, one of the leading road freight providers in Europe, and Volvo Trucks have partnered to speed up the introduction of heavy-duty electric trucks to be used for regional transport in Europe.





DHL Freight and Volvo Trucks have initiated a project focusing on electric longer distance heavy transports.

So far, the main use of electric trucks has been for shorter distances within cities and urban areas. Now DHL Freight and Volvo Trucks have initiated a project focusing on longer distance heavy transports. The cooperation includes exclusive, worldwide first pilot tests of a fully electric Volvo FH truck with gross combination weights up to 60 tons.

Starting in March, the truck will operate between two DHL Freight logistics terminals in Sweden, a distance of approximately 150 km (93 miles). Charging will be done at DHL in Jönköping and the Volvo Truck Center in Gothenburg. The DHL-Volvo project is part of REEL, an initiative run by Sweden’s innovation agency Vinnova to promote the transition to an electrified freight transport system.

During the trial, Volvo and DHL will gain important experience and information regarding the setup and operation of an adequate charging infrastructure. The collected insights will help to optimize the right balance between operated distance, load weight and charging points in daily road freight operations.

DHL is actively working, along with Volvo Trucks, on the reduction of its ecological footprint, with sustainability being an integral part of the company’s strategy.

Our aim is to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero. Important milestones have already been achieved in meeting this: compared to 2007, our Group’s CO 2 efficiency has improved by 35%. However, we need innovative technological solutions and strong partnerships along this journey. I’m confident that our strong cooperation with Volvo Trucks, one of the major truck brands in the world, will support us in achieving our ambitious environmental goals in the road freight sector. —Uwe Brinks, CEO at DHL Freight

DHL Freight is actively driving various sustainability and fossil-free technology projects and has introduced a climate-focused shipping program in Sweden. Customers using the program pay a fixed surcharge for every parcel or pallet shipped and the income generated from the surcharges is fully invested in clean technologies within the Swedish network.

The logistics sector is facing a huge challenge, which also offers a great opportunity at the same time—the decarbonization of freight transportation. The collaboration with Volvo Trucks helps DHL Freight to play an even bigger role in the transition to sustainable alternatives and is another significant proof point for our long-term strategy towards climate-neutral transportation. —Robert Zander, CEO of DHL Freight Sweden

The Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric trucks for city distribution are already in serial production. DHL Supply Chain recently put a new Volvo FL Electric into operation in London, thereby introducing the first purpose-built fully electric Volvo truck for city distribution in the UK.

At the end of last year, Volvo Trucks in North America started sales of the VNR Electric, and this year will mark the sales start in Europe of the heavy-duty electric product range.