Hyundai launches IONIQ 5 electric midsize CUV

Hyundai Motor Company launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery-electric vehicle (BEV) architecture called theElectric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase.

With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features.





IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh (customers in the North American region will be able to select either 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh battery options), and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations deliver a top speed of 185 km/h (115 mph).

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 N·m of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.

The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment. The outside port provides power even when the vehicle is turned off.

IONIQ 5’s exterior design is characterized by the Hyundai Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by a V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.





Connectivity and driver assistance. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.

IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.

Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, an electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV.