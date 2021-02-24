2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV features upgraded powertrain, enlarged battery pack

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced pricing and availability of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) crossover. Outlander PHEV is substantially upgraded for 2021, and features a revised powertrain, an enlarged battery pack offering extended all-electric range, and increased performance from a new, more efficient, 2.4 liter inline-four cylinder engine and a higher-output rear electric motor.





The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available at Mitsubishi dealers now. Starting MSRP remains the same as the 2020 model, just $36,295 before available state and federal tax incentives.

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is equipped with a more powerful and efficient 2.4L internal combustion engine rated at 126 hp and 148 lb-ft (201 N·m) of torque, and the previous 60 kW rear-axle-mounted electric motor has been replaced with a more powerful 70 kW unit. Combined, total system output is increased to 221 hp, up 31 hp from the previous model.

The Outlander PHEV’s main drive battery capacity also grows from 12.0 kWh to 13.8 kWh, resulting in an increase of all-electric range from 22 to 24 miles. Additionally, this also allows increasing the top speed of all-electric operation from 79 mph to 83 mph.

Finally, the 2021 Outlander PHEV’s powertrain receives updated software for improved synchronization between battery and engine, and improvements that reduce overall noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

Also new for 2021 are Sport and Snow driving modes, which offer enhanced driver confidence and control in all driving situations. Every 2021 Outlander PHEV is equipped with Mitsubishi’s unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.

With these updates that prioritize enhanced efficiency, economy and performance, the 2021 Outlander PHEV achieves a combined 74 MPGe and 26 MPG.

With its new, larger-capacity battery pack, Outlander PHEV is eligible for additional federal tax incentives for 2021. Outlander PHEV is now eligible for $6,587 in federal tax credits, an increase of $751 compared to the 2020 model year.

Additionally, the 2021 Outlander PHEV may be eligible for additional increased state and local clean-vehicle incentives.

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available in three trim levels: SEL, Limited Edition (LE) and GT, all of which come standard with S-AWC all-wheel drive.

Every Outlander PHEV comes standard with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB) driver assist systems.

The 2021 Outlander PHEV comes with a fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, as well as a fully transferable 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on PHEV components and the Main Drive Lithium-ion battery.

These limited warranties are in addition to a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty to the original retail purchaser and a 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty.

Every Outlander PHEV also comes standard with a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.