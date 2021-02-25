California ARB directs additional clean vehicle rebates to lower-income families

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California Energy Commission to convene first meeting of Lithium Valley Commission
25 February 2021

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is making additional clean vehicle rebates available for lower-income consumers. A cornerstone of CARB’s suite of EV-purchase incentives, the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) is the nation’s largest and longest-running EV incentive program.

CVRP offers standard rebates of $1,000 to $4,500 for the purchase or lease of a new eligible plug-in hybrid or zero-emission vehicle. An additional $2,500 rebate is available to low- and moderate-income households at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

CVRP set aside $25 million for the $2,500 increased rebates for low- and moderate-income households for Fiscal Year 2019-20. That allocation was exhausted on 5 February 2021. To continue support for new EV purchases and leases by low- and moderate-income car shoppers, CARB is dedicating an additional $25 million, or half of the remaining CVRP funds, to ensure that the $2,500 increased rebates remain funded into fall 2021.

According to data compiled by CVRP administrator Center for Sustainable Energy, the program has awarded 65,949 rebates to low- and moderate-income Californians and those living in disadvantaged and low-income communities over the past four years.

Since 2016, when CVRP instituted income caps for applicants and created increased rebates for lower income-qualified consumers, 34% of rebate funding, or $182.9 million, has gone to lower-income applicants and those living in disadvantaged communities. The percentage grew last year to 38%.

Essential to CVRP’s efforts to reach out to diverse communities statewide is a team of multilingual equity specialists and a Community Partners Network of 28 community-based organizations.

To accelerate consumer EV adoption, CVRP also is expanding its Rebate Now program, which allows qualifying low- and moderate-income car shoppers to get their rebate at the showroom instead of waiting for a check in the mail. They can prequalify online, then use their rebate as a down payment at the point of sale or lease. CVRP Rebate Now has been available for three years in San Diego County as a pilot program and in April will extend into eight counties in the San Joaquin Valley, with a specific focus of providing rebates to lower-income car shoppers.

Low- and moderate-income consumers may also qualify for CARB’s other clean transportation equity programs, including Clean Cars 4 All, which offers up to $9,500 for scrapping an older car and replacing it with an EV, and the Clean Vehicle Assistance Program, which offers grants of up to $5,000 to pay for a plug-in EV and access to affordable financing. In November 2020, CARB also instituted the California Clean Fuel Reward program that offers all EV purchasers up to $1,500 off the vehicle cost at the point of sale.

Initiated in 2010, CVRP has awarded over 401,900 rebates totaling more than $918,396,700. Nearly 65% of all EVs on California roadways received a CVRP incentive.

Posted on 25 February 2021 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Policy | | Comments (0)

