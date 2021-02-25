Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Fisker and Foxconn to collaborate on EV project; start of production of Project PEAR in Q4 2023
California Energy Commission to convene first meeting of Lithium Valley Commission

Omnitek Engineering receives EURO VI-E certification for 13-liter natural gas engine

25 February 2021

Omnitek Engineering Corp. has received EURO VI-E certification for its OT13 heavy-duty natural gas engine. The 13-liter natural gas engine, which will be marketed worldwide in countries where this emissions requirement is mandated, can be utilized for truck and bus applications, and provides 420 hp and 1,960 N·m of torque—essentially equivalent to diesel engine performance levels.

Euro VI-E entered into force on 1 September 2020 in Europe for new types and will apply to all new engines from 1 September 2021. This stage includes consideration of cold-start emissions in data evaluation of the portable emissions measurement systems (PEMS) testing, as well as the measurement and evaluation of particle number (PN) during the on-road test.

Particle Number (PN) measurement is included in Euro VI Step E from the beginning for compression-ignition engines. For positive-ignition engines (natural gas mainly in heavy duty) the PN will need to be declared for monitoring purposes for new type approved vehicles from 1 January 2021 and will need to be complied with from 1 January 2023.

13LNG420hps

Werner Funk, president and chief executive officer of Omnitek Engineering, said achieving the EURO VI-E emissions standard was the result of extensive engine development initiatives and the incorporation of Omnitek’s patented natural gas engine management system components and a high-efficiency catalytic converter.

Posted on 25 February 2021 in Emissions, Engines, Natural Gas, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)