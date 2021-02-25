Omnitek Engineering receives EURO VI-E certification for 13-liter natural gas engine

Omnitek Engineering Corp. has received EURO VI-E certification for its OT13 heavy-duty natural gas engine. The 13-liter natural gas engine, which will be marketed worldwide in countries where this emissions requirement is mandated, can be utilized for truck and bus applications, and provides 420 hp and 1,960 N·m of torque—essentially equivalent to diesel engine performance levels.

Euro VI-E entered into force on 1 September 2020 in Europe for new types and will apply to all new engines from 1 September 2021. This stage includes consideration of cold-start emissions in data evaluation of the portable emissions measurement systems (PEMS) testing, as well as the measurement and evaluation of particle number (PN) during the on-road test.

Particle Number (PN) measurement is included in Euro VI Step E from the beginning for compression-ignition engines. For positive-ignition engines (natural gas mainly in heavy duty) the PN will need to be declared for monitoring purposes for new type approved vehicles from 1 January 2021 and will need to be complied with from 1 January 2023.





Werner Funk, president and chief executive officer of Omnitek Engineering, said achieving the EURO VI-E emissions standard was the result of extensive engine development initiatives and the incorporation of Omnitek’s patented natural gas engine management system components and a high-efficiency catalytic converter.