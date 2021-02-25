Solaris delivers three 18m electric articulated buses to Bonn

Solaris has just delivered three Urbino 18 electric buses to Bonn. It is the first contract for the manufacturer with Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB). The three delivered Urbino 18 electric buses are fueled solely by power derived from renewable sources.





The future is electric. We stick to our step-by-step plan of transitioning the fleet towards zero-emission transport and we keep investing in comfortable and quiet electric buses which, thanks to low CO2 emission levels, are locally neutral for the environment. —Anja Wenmakers, the Managing Director of SWB Bus und Bahn

The supplied buses come with the guaranteed range of 200 km (124 miles) on a single charge over a usage period of 12 years, regardless of the weather conditions. Meeting these requirements was possible thanks to the application of the new generation of Solaris’ High Energy battery. The total capacity of the batteries installed in the buses for Bonn comes to over 550 kWh.

The drive unit in the Urbino 18 electric bus consists of an electric axle with two integrated 125 kW motors. The vehicles have a purely electrical heating system, whereas the temperature comfort in the buses is ensured by efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning featuring a heat pump. The device uses heat drawn in from the outside to reach the right vehicle temperature.

Over the past months, the bus depot in Friesdorf witnessed the setup of a new charging infrastructure. The batteries of the articulated electric buses are charged there overnight, using plug-in connectors. The charging outlets were created based on binding standards and are compatible with every vehicle type recharged with direct current. The overnight charging mode allows for the deployment by SWB of electric buses to nearly all bus lines.

The articulated electric buses can fit up to 100 passengers. Solaris designed a completely new seat layout for SWB, adding an additional bench for three passengers in the rear of the vehicle. This solution allowed to raise the number of seats on board of the buses to 44, many of which will be accessible from the low floor, which makes it easier to travel for persons with reduced mobility. The new buses will offer a total of 21 double USB ports for passengers to recharge their mobile devices.

The buses feature assistance systems such as MobilEye Shield+. This device allows the driver to spot more thanks to cameras placed outside of the vehicle; these cameras detect pedestrians and cyclists situated in the blind spot of the vehicle. This is particularly important during turns, when visibility is impaired. One of the buses has cameras in lieu of conventional side mirrors.

Solaris has so far delivered 200 electric buses to its German clients.