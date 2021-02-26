Cadillac upgrades XT5 and XT6 in China with 48V Mild Hybrid System

Cadillac is upgrading the XT5 and XT6 SUV lineups in China with a 48V mild hybrid system for improved fuel economy and better driving performance.

The 48V mild hybrid technology includes a 48V motor, power battery, power management module and hybrid control unit. As a result, the fuel efficiency of the MY21 XT5 has been improved by 5% to 7.0 liters/100 kilometers (33.6 mpg US) while the fuel efficiency of the MY21 XT6 has been improved by 6% to 7.2 liters/100 kilometers (32.6 mpg US).





During stop-and-go conditions, the 48V motor accelerates the start of the vehicle, as the output of the motor is four times higher than the output of a traditional starter due to the instant release of torque. When the vehicle accelerates, the 48V motor assists the 2.0L turbocharged engine in powering the vehicle.

While cruising, the system recycles energy from the engine and stores it for future acceleration. At low speeds, the electric idling function further lowers fuel consumption and emissions.

Besides the mild hybrid system, the two models will come with the latest version of the Cadillac User Experience with a new UI design as well as more personalized functions. The MY21 XT6 will also be available in a new gold exterior color. In addition, Cadillac is streamlining the Chinese trim names of the XT5 and XT6 for better consistency globally.

The upgraded MY21 XT5 will be priced from RMB 332,700 (US$51,400) to RMB 472,700 (US$73,100) and the upgraded MY21 XT6 will be priced from RMB 392,700 (US$60,700) to RMB 552,700 (US$85,500). Both arrive in showrooms later this month.