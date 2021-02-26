CARB responds to State Auditor’s report; “doubling down”, new Scoping Plan in 2022

Earlier this week, the State Auditor of California released a report on an audit of the California Air Resources Board’s (ARB’s) transportation programs intended to reduce greenhouse gases. (Earlier post.) The report suggested that California might not meet its GHG reduction goals for 2030, determined that CARB must do more to help the State work strategically toward its climate change goals, and recommended a number of courses of action that would, in the view of the Office of the Auditor, increase the chances for success.

The recommendations focused on the management of the multiple programs, and CARB’s ability to gather data and to measure and analyze program effectiveness.

The audit report notes that CARB agreed with the recommendations and indicated that it is taking steps to implement them.

Subsequently, CARB issued a longer statement in response to the report: