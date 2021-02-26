Faradion and Phillips 66 to develop lower cost and higher-performing sodium-ion battery materials

UK-based Faradion, a developer of sodium-ion battery technology (earlier post), and Phillips 66 have launched a new technical collaboration to develop lower-cost and higher-performing anode materials for sodium-ion batteries.

Sodium-ion battery technology has an inherent advantage over other power-storage technologies because it uses low-cost materials that are sustainable and widely available. Carbon is the preferred anode material for the batteries and the collaboration is expected to leverage Phillips 66’s experience developing specialty carbon materials and Faradion’s work as a leader in sodium-ion battery technology.

Our world-class research team is working on various energy production and storage technologies that could help meet the world’s growing energy needs while advancing a lower-carbon future. We’re pleased to put some of our resources into play with Faradion as it works to bring game-changing technology to market using our high-performing anode materials. —Ann Oglesby, Vice President, Energy Research & Innovation at Phillips 66

A diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company based in Houston, Phillips 66 has filed numerous patent applications on battery-related technology.

Faradion’s technology provides similar performance to conventional chemistries while avoiding use of expensive materials such as cobalt and replacing lithium with the more sustainable and abundant sodium while giving better safety and thermal stability.

Faradion prioritized developing high energy density cells to meet the demands of current and future applications. Prototype cells deliver energy density in excess of 140 Wh/kg, with a design performance of 155 Wh/kg in 10Ah pouch cells. Current cell designs can provide gravimetric and volumetric energy densities comparable to lithium-ion and greatly in excess of lead-acid batteries.





In 2015, Faradion demonstrated the world’s first sodium-ion battery powered vehicle when it launched an e-bike battery demonstrator in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering and Oxford University. (Earlier post.)

The company’s comprehensive intellectual property portfolio comprises multiple patent families focusing on cell materials, cell infrastructure, pack design, safety and transportation.