LA Unified orders 10 Lion Electric school buses

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has placed an initial order for 10 Lion Electric LionC school buses. This order follows on Lion’s recent delivery of all-electric school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento.

LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the United States, serving more than 600,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade at more than 1,000 schools. The district’s boundaries stretch across 720 square miles and include the City of Los Angeles as well as all or parts of 31 municipalities and several unincorporated regions of Southern California.

Lion collaborated closely with the district in order to ensure its buses met the unique requirements posed by the district’s large and diverse footprint. Each LionC bus purchased has a range of 155 miles on a single charge and incorporates an integrated wheelchair lift. Lion will also provide support and training to LAUSD from its recently opened Experience Center in the region, located in Alhambra, California. The buses are expected to be delivered in spring 2021.

The electric buses were funded in part by the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) School Bus Replacement Program, and Lion collaborated closely with LAUSD to add additional options to the base CEC specification to accommodate the unique needs of its routes.

Under the program, Lion was awarded five out of the six available categories after extensive evaluations of EV drive system technical specifications, real-world deployments and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) EV capabilities. The CEC ranked Lion not only as the highest performing manufacturer in its technical evaluation, but also the manufacturer with the most cost-competitive bid.

Lion has delivered more than 300 all-electric school buses in North America with more than 6 million miles driven since 2016. Lion’s vehicles are distributed and serviced through the company’s network of Experience Centers, including two locations in California along with facilities in New York, Washington, Florida and Arizona.