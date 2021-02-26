Westport Fuel Systems & AVL conclude high-efficiency H2 powertrain can outperform fuel cells in TCO for heavy-duty applications

A model-based analysis by Westport Fuel Systems and AVL indicates that H 2 -HPDI (High Pressure Direct Injection with pilot ignition)—a combustion approach for hydrogen in engines—has the potential to achieve fuel economy close to that of a fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) for heavy duty applications, due to its high efficiency at both part and full loads.

In a joint publication, WFS and AVL conclude that the combined high efficiency and lower system costs relative to FCEVs make H 2 -HPDI the most capital efficient means to use hydrogen and lower CO 2 emissions near-term and that it has the potential to remain competitive with fully industrialized FCEV in the future.

In the paper, “Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Analysis for Heavy Duty Hydrogen Fueled Powertrains”, the authors investigated three potential combustion approaches for hydrogen:

H 2 -PFI SI (Port Fuel Injection with Spark Ignition) H 2 -ECDI SI (Early Cycle Direct Injection with Spark Ignition) H 2 -HPDI (High Pressure Direct Injection with pilot ignition)

The researchers find that H 2 -HPDI significantly outperforms the other combustion approaches in thermal efficiency. Hydrogen operation with the current WFS HPDI fuel system outperforms natural gas in terms of thermal efficiency, mainly due to lower equivalence ratio for H 2 at given fueling energy level, higher kinetic energy for H 2 jets as well as higher tolerance of H 2 combustion to fuel rich operation.





Comparison of engine indicated efficiency with three different combustion approaches (PFI SI, ECDI SI and HPDI) for H2 with a diesel reference under full load operation. Source: Westport/AVL

Hydrogen combustion engines significantly reduce CO 2 , HC and PM emissions, leaving NO x as the most prominent tail pipe emission. For H 2 -HPDI under identical operating conditions compared to a diesel engine it is expected that the NO x emissions would be higher due to higher temperature combustion of H 2 .

The models indicate NO x emissions can be managed with EGR and commercially available Urea-SCR NO x exhaust aftertreatment technology. H 2 is a strong reducing agent and its potential use for exhaust aftertreatment could certainly be explored.

The H 2 -HPDI engine, as modeled, eliminates more than 98% of CO 2 emissions. There is a small quantity of CO 2 contributed by the combustion of the pilot fuel and the trace amounts contributed by the engine lubricating oil and by the SCR NO x reagent (AdBlue).

The paper then undertakes a comprehensive TCO analysis, applying inputs from Westport Fuel Systems HPDI hydrogen (H 2 -HPDI) simulations and HPDI 2.0 operating costs with AVL’s existing TCO models for diesel and fuel cell powertrains.