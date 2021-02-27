Nuvera boosts fuel cell engine test capabilities

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, has expanded its hydrogen fuel cell engine testing capabilities with the commissioning of a large-scale durability test facility in Italy. The new automated facility, located at the SIAD S.p.A. main plant in Osio, was designed, constructed and commissioned over a period of three years. The Nuvera Fuel Cell Engine Test Module (ETM) is a fully equipped testing ground for the company’s expanding product line.





Nuvera’s Fuel Cell Engines package the fuel cell stack, control unit, compact compressor and coolant pump and other components in a platform that is designed for ease of integration into electric drivetrains. The E-Series offers two models, the E-45-D and the E-60-D, with 445 kW and 60 kW net power out, respectively.





To demonstrate that Nuvera’s power systems meet the requirements of commercial medium- and heavy-duty motive applications, the ETM provides the capability of simultaneously testing up to eight fuel cell engines at different customer-specific load cycles. Verifying Nuvera fuel cell engine performance for the requirements of bus customers in China is among the early activities underway.

Nuvera remains committed to providing OEMs with the technology needed to build high-performance, zero-emission vehicles. Confirming that our fuel cell engines exceed the expectations of our customers across multiple mobility markets is our top priority. —Giampaolo Sibilia, director of Nuvera EU operations

Nuvera E-Series Fuel Cell Engines enable the practical integration of fuel cells into commercial vehicle applications such as electric delivery vans, buses, Class 8 vehicles, and port container handling equipment. Nuvera also intends to deploy its technology in non-automotive applications.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.