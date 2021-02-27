UK introducing E10 fuel nationwide in September

E10 gasoline blends (10% ethanol) will be introduced at gasoline stations across the UK in September 2021. Its introduction on UK roads could cut transport carbon dioxide emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year—the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, or all the cars in North Yorkshire.

It will also boost job opportunities in the north east, securing up to 100 jobs with the reopening of AB Sugar’s Vivergo plant, and increasing production at existing biofuel plants including Ensus. This will support the UK’s wider bioeconomy by ensuring the materials needed for E10 are produced and refined in the UK.

Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads—the small switch to E10 petrol will help drivers across the country reduce the environmental impact of every journey, as we build back greener. —Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The 2 gasoline blends that are currently widely available in the UK contain no more than 5% ethanol, known as E5; the fuel being rolled out in September has up to 10%.

A small number of older vehicles, including classic cars and some from the early 2000s, will continue to need E5 fuel, which is why supplies of E5 gasoline will be maintained in the ‘Super’ grade.