Germany kicks in another €100M for wallbox subsidies; €400M total now

Germany is putting another €100 million into a subsidy program for private wallbox chargers, bringing the program total to €400M. Under the program, the purchase and installation of wallboxes are supported with a grant of €900.

Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer said that 300,000 wall boxes have already been subsidized in just over three months, corresponding to a subsidy volume of €270 million.

this enormous demand shows that we are spot on with our funding program. Charging must be possible anywhere and anytime. A nationwide and user-friendly charging infrastructure is a prerequisite for more people to switch to climate-friendly e-cars. —Minister Scheuer

An average of 2,500 applications are submitted every day.

Eligible applicants include private individuals, apartment owners’ associations, housing companies, housing associations and property developers. Funding is provided for the acquisition and construction of a brand-new, not publicly accessible charging station including the electrical connection (grid connection) as well as associated necessary ancillary work.

Funding takes the form of an investment grant that will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account after the project has been completed. If the total costs of the project fall below the grant amount, no funding will be granted.