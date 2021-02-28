Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
HARMAN acquiring Savari to bolster solutions in automotive infrastructure and connected safety

28 February 2021

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is acquiring substantially all the assets of Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company developing vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.

Savari’s software and hardware technology will enhance HARMAN’s comprehensive automotive telematics and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities, and expand the company’s strengths in 5G Edge, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and smart infrastructure solutions.

Sensor technology is a core building block to propel the future of advanced mobility and automated driving. The integration of connected cars, cities and devices is only possible through a comprehensive software and hardware stack including sensors, 5G connectivity, edge computing and more. Adding Savari’s MEC technology and team of experts is an important component as we continue to build an open platform based on 5G and V2X, working with several partners across the industry to meet the unique needs of our customers globally.

—Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN

Savari deploys V2X sensor solutions and edge-based analytics for automotive and smart infrastructure, including Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Vehicle-to-Phone for pedestrians and bicyclists, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Infrastructure-to-Phone. Savari’s hardware and software are radio agnostic, designed to fit any standards-compliant radio.

Savari employees will join HARMAN upon closing of the deal, and will be integrated into HARMAN’s Automotive division, a tier-one automotive supplier for connected car, car audio and connected vehicle services.

Posted on 28 February 2021 in 5G, Connected vehicles, Market Background, V2X

