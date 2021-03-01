Anaheim Transportation Network receives $5M to further all-electric transit operation; partners with AMPLY Power

The Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) was awarded a $5-million grant to advance its effort to become California’s first all-electric transit operator. The grant, awarded by the California Energy Commission (CEC), will be used to acquire charging stations, batteries, and the other solar infrastructure required to support ATN’s MicroGrid and zero-emission vehicle fleet.





The infrastructure includes multiple TESLA MegaPack battery energy storage systems, microgrid controller units, and heavy-duty all-electric battery charging stations at both of ATN’s facilities in Anaheim.

In addition to ATN’s own investments, we have been working to establish partnerships and other local funding opportunities in order to realize the environmental and economic benefits of a fully solar-charged bus fleet. —Diana Kotler, ATN Executive Director

ATN has partnered with AMPLY Power for the management of the charging operations from system design, installation, equipment purchases, operations and maintenance. This 20-year Purchase Power Agreement and Charge Management Service includes the construction of a 545kW solar canopy that provides 25% of the total expected energy consumption.

ATN’s public transportation network plays an important role in connection of residents, visitors and employees to numerous regional employment centers. In addition, ATN connects riders through the county’s regional transit hub, Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC), to Metrolink commuter services and the interstate Amtrak system.

Operating as the flagship program of the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN), Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART) and Free Rides Around the Neighborhood (FRAN) is a network of interchangeable transit and microtransit routes with service to more than 70 stops in-and-around Anaheim and Orange County.

ATN also collaborates on long-distance connections with regional transportation providers, as well as with the City of Anaheim on transit initiatives for local constituents.

ATN transports more than 9.5 million patrons each year using a fleet of 81 buses and 10 microtransit vehicles, all of which are certified clean-fuel vehicles running on either natural gas or electric operating platforms.