BYD offers transit agencies assistance with Federal Low-No grant applications

01 March 2021

The Federal Transit Administration recently announced $180 million will be available through its competitive Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program; California-based BYD says it will help transit agencies navigate the application process.

The Low-No program exists to support the nation’s transition to energy-efficient vehicles such as those manufactured in BYD’s Lancaster, California plant. BYD has more than 1,000 electric buses on the road and/or in production.

We’re proud to have helped secure over $10 million for our customers through last year’s Low-No grant program. Having experts with a successful track record to assist transit agencies can make all the difference with these competitive grants.

—BYD North America Senior Vice President Patrick Duan

Low-No funding can be used to purchase and/or lease BYD’s full line of zero-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of supporting charging facilities. BYD encourages transit agencies across the US to inquire on all other innovative financial options available to assist them in the transition to fully electrify their fleets.

BYD bus and motor coach models meet all Buy America and FMVSS Rolling Stock requirements. Bus and motor coach models range from 23 feet to 60 feet in length including two double-decker options.

