BYD partners with Keihan Bus and Kansai Electric Power to build Japan’s first pure electric bus loop line

BYD Japan, Keihan Bus and Kansai Electric Power announced a tripartite deal in Kyoto, Japan, which will see the three parties work together to help the city achieve Japan’s 2050 carbon neutrality target and build a carbon-free society.

Beginning in 2021, Keihan Bus and Kansai Electric Power will launch the first batch of 4 BYD J6 buses on Kyoto’s famous sightseeing bus line (Kyoto Station - Shichijo Keihan-mae - Umekoji - Hotel Emion Kyoto), as part of a five-year demonstration operation to further promote pure electric public transportation in Japan. This will also become the country’s first loop line operated solely by electric buses.





The J6 is BYD’s first vehicle developed for the Japanese market. This J6 is in operation at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The first batch of BYD J6 buses can be fully charged within just 3 hours, with a range of more than 150 kilometers, and can accommodate up to 29 people.

By analyzing vehicle operating data and energy-saving results, the project will provide useful experience to support Keihan Bus’s plan to continue introducing BYD K8 electric buses and gradually realize a green and carbon-free society in the Kansai region, one of Japan’s key economic and industrial hubs.





K8 in Japan

As the signing location for the landmark 1997 Kyoto Protocol, Kyoto is a pioneer city that has witnessed the world’s active response to climate change. In the same spirit, this latest deal is not only an active response to the Japanese government’s goal of achieving Japan’s 2050 carbon neutrality target for a carbon-free society, but also an effort to achieve the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the mid-2030s.

Operating buses in this world-renowned tourist destination, Keihan Bus has always provided important travel support for the tourism industry in Kyoto. The new bus loop line will connect Kyoto Station, Shichijo Keihan-mae, and Umekoji - Hotel Emion Kyoto, which are surrounded by key tourist attractions such as Kyoto Railway Museum and Kyoto Aquarium.

The introduction of electric buses around the JR Kyoto Station - the gateway station to Kyoto - will further boost the city’s green credentials.

Kansai Electric Power, the second-largest electric power company in Japan, will not only build charging stations and other facilities for the project, but also construct a highly efficient energy management system, as well as analyze and research operating data.

Currently, there are 53 BYD electric buses in operation throughout Japan, according to Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division.