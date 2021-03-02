Ocean View School District selects The Mobility House for smart charging for electric bus fleet; SoCal Edison and CEC

Ocean View School District in Oxnard, California, has selected The Mobility House for its extensive fleet energy management expertise around the world to provide smart charging for the district’s new electric bus fleet project, construction for which is now complete.

The pioneering project consists of four electric buses and four BTCPower chargers, funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and Ventura County Air Pollution Control District as well as electrical charging infrastructure provided by Southern California Edison.





The Mobility House’s intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot will harmonize Ocean View School District’s bus schedules, travel routes, battery life and local utility rates to deliver reliable, clean transportation at the lowest cost to the district.

The school district is one of the first in Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Transport Program, which provided funding for new infrastructure, such as upgrading the local transformer; adding a panel and meter; laying conduit and trenching; plus providing a 50% rebate for the chargers.

By deploying The Mobility House’s ChargePilot system, Ocean View School District will benefit from scheduled charging times that avoid time-of-use (TOU) rate charges, saving tens of thousands of dollars in the coming years, and also ensure timely student pickup and dropoff without concern over battery range. ChargePilot also provides a proactive alerting system that mitigates charging issues as well as collects charger usage data in compliance with the CEC grant requirement.

Ocean View School District is the latest project in The Mobility House’s list of optimized electric bus fleets, including projects for Metro Transit in the St. Louis region and the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, two of the largest electric bus fleets in the US and EU respectively.

Through The Mobility House’s ChargePilot solution, operators can manage the charging of electric vehicles in transit depots, commercial office parking lots or multi-dwelling complexes of any size. The Mobility House intelligently distributes available grid power to ensure charging occurs at the most cost-effective times using a secure local and cloud-based solution that is modular, scalable and designed to interface with the broadest range of charging equipment and on-site facility systems.