Rolls-Royce’s all-electric ‘Spirit of Innovation’ completes taxi testing
02 March 2021
Rolls-Royce has successfully completed the taxiing of its ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft, the latest milestone on its way to becoming the world’s fastest all-electric plane. (Earlier post.) The plane is part of a Rolls-Royce initiative called ACCEL, short for “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight”. The ACCEL project team includes key partners YASA, the electric motor and controller manufacturer, and aviation start-up Electroflight.
For the first time, the plane powered along a runway propelled by its 500 hp (400 kW) electric powertrain and the latest energy storage technology developed to set world speed records and enable a new generation of urban air mobility concepts.
The taxiing of the plane is a critical test of the integration of the aircraft’s propulsion system, ahead of actual flight-testing. The first flight is planned for the Spring and when at full power the combination of electrical powertrain and advanced battery system will power the aircraft to more than 300 mph, setting a new world speed record for electric flight.
Half of the project’s funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.
The characteristics that air-taxis require from batteries are very similar to what is being developed for the ‘Spirit of Innovation’ so that it can reach record-breaking speeds. Rolls-Royce will be using the technology from the ACCEL project and applying it to products for the market.
I don't get this design at all. The long tail and huge empennage are something you'd put on an aircraft which needs a lot of control authority, such as a twin-engine which has to deal with asymmetric thrust. There's no such requirement here, as it's single-engine; the excess area just creates parasite drag.
What gives?
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 02 March 2021 at 03:18 AM
I think the wide angle lens grossly distorts the appearance. The Rolls ACCEL site links to Flicker for more pictures which may allay your concerns.
Posted by: A Facebook User | 02 March 2021 at 05:05 AM
More space for the sponsor’s logos. ;-)
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 02 March 2021 at 07:55 AM
Neat! One really cool thing about electric drive and aviation speed records is the fact that there is no "lapse rate" or loss of HP at altitude. Nearly forever, aircraft engine designers have used various methods (turbocharging, supercharging, flat rating and sandbagging) to achieve adequate HP at high altitudes.
The fact that Electric aircraft can operate at altitudes, such as 50,000 feet and up with no loss in power is likely to result in some interesting records being broken.
However, as with all aviation speed records, it's almost impossible to overcome the usefulness of massive amounts of combustion heat, which make very high engine discharge velocities a reality. (remember the speed of sound increases with temperature and any engine's discharge velocity (prop or jet) is limited by the speed of sound.
Posted by: cujet | 02 March 2021 at 10:31 AM