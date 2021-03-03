Volvo Cars launches all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge; all cars to be pure electric by 2030

Volvo Cars launched the battery-electric Volvo C40 Recharge; based on the CMA vehicle platform it is the first Volvo model designed as pure electric only. Following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge and now the C40 Recharge, Volvo Cars will roll out several additional electric models in coming years.





By 2025, Volvo Cars aims for 50% of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.

There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine. We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change. —Henrik Green, chief technology officer

The C40 Recharge propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78 kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80% in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km (261 miles), which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

The fully electric C40 Recharge will be available online only. In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model offering and focus on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has drastically simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge.

When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient care package that includes items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options.

The C40 Recharge will go in production this fall and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.