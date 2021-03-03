Moscow aiming for all-electric bus fleet by 2032

Moscow started to replace outdated diesel buses with electric buses in September 2018. There are now 600 electric buses on on 42 routes overall, and as replacements for traditional buses on 33 of those routes. Over the next 4 years, the city authorities are going to purhase 2675 more units of e-transport; Moscow expects that by 2032, all the urban transport will have been converted to the electric traction.





Starting this year we are going to buy the e-buses only—we seek to make our city as clean and harmless for its citizens as we can. Obviously not only the rest of Russia but also the European countries try to attain to our level, since even now there are more e-buses in Moscow than in other European capitals. I am sure that we should be governed by the responsible attitude towards nature and our citizen’s health when making decisions on the city development. —Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

The replacement of a diesel bus with an e-bus leads to an average reduction of the CO 2 emissions in the environment of 60.7 tons a year. The increase in a number of e-buses in 2022 will already enable a decrease in emissions by 85.7 thousand tons. The conversion of buses to the electric traction will help to increase the share of e-transport rides up to 70%. (Earlier post.)

The transport running on electricity is safer for the city ecology than cars using an internal combustion engine. The e-transport does not use fuel while running and does not emit the polluting substances and harmful emissions during operation. For a large city with the dense traffic and the population more than 12,6 mln people even a partial transition to the e-transport can result into positive changes concerning the quality of the common air. —Denis Endachev, CEO for information and intelligent systems in FSUE NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute), PhD in Technical Sciences

In 2022 the city plans to move to another stage of transport electrification—the Moscow e-buses will be equipped with an electric heater.