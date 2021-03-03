UCLA team uses graphite to boost performance of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Audi of America and Arcadia offer renewable energy subscription with e-tron or e-tron Sportback lease or purchase
03 March 2021

Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) is widely used as a low-cost, safer cathode material for Li-ion batteries; however, low ionic and electronic conductivity limit its rate performance.

Now, researchers at UCLA have synthesized LiFePO4/graphite composites in which LiFePO4 nanoparticles are grown within a graphite matrix. The graphite matrix is porous, highly conductive, and mechanically robust, giving the resulting electrodes outstanding cycle performance and high rate capability.

In a paper in the ACS journal Nano Letters, the team reports achieving high-mass-loading electrodes with high reversible capacity (160 mAh g–1 under 0.2 C), ultrahigh rate capability (107 mAh g–1 under 60 C), and outstanding cycle performance (>95% reversible capacity retention over 2000 cycles).

The composite material can lead to electrodes with volumetric energy density as high as 427 Wh L–1 under 60 C—of great interest for electric vehicles and other applications.

The approach provides a new strategy toward low-cost, long-life, and high-power batteries, the researchers concluded.

  • Fan Li, Ran Tao, Xinyi Tan, Jinhui Xu, Dejia Kong, Li Shen, Runwei Mo, Jinlai Li, and Yunfeng Lu (2021) “Graphite-Embedded Lithium Iron Phosphate for High-Power–Energy Cathodes” Nano Letters doi: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c00037

Posted on 03 March 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Materials

SJC

This means LFP can charge faster.

Posted by: SJC | 03 March 2021 at 10:48 AM

Engineer-Poet

This means hybrids are becoming a no-brainer.  60 C performance means 90 kW out of 1.5 kWh of cells, more than enough to propel a vehicle engine-off.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 03 March 2021 at 11:53 AM

