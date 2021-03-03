Unifrax introduces new silicon fiber anode technology

Unifrax, a manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, introduced its latest proprietary technology, SiFAB Silicon Fiber Anode Battery Technology by Unifrax. SiFAB, currently in advanced testing after years of research and development, has shown promising performance in multiple battery systems.

This anode technology enables significantly higher energy density in lithium-ion battery systems and has successfully been tested with incremental Si loadings of greater than 40%.

SiFAB is Unifrax’s first step into silicon fiber for the lithium-ion battery manufacturing market, building on its experience with fiber-based technology and manufacturing. Unifrax, the inventor of specialty ceramic fibers, has a 75+ year track record of developing and supplying engineered inorganic materials at large scale to advanced industries worldwide including electric vehicles, aerospace, and chemical processing.

The company expects SiFAB production to come online in early 2022 with plans to build thousands of tons of long-term manufacturing capacity.

This is a unique proposition in the market—Unifrax is a large, global manufacturing company introducing game-changing advanced silicon anode materials that can be used in existing manufacturing processes. Our track record and proven ability to develop new and unique technologies will help transform the battery industry with greater energy density, faster charges, and longer lifespans. —Chad Cannan, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Unifrax

Unifrax will be available during the 2021 International Battery Seminar and Virtual Exhibit 9-11 March 2021 to discuss SiFAB technology.