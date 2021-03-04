Mustang Mach-E EV sales total 3,739 units in first full month

Sales of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E totaled 3,739 vehicles in its first full month on the market. Nearly 70% of Mach-E orders are from competitive brands, Ford said, while just over one-fifth were sold in California.

Year-to-date, 3,977 units of the Mach-E have been sold.

With the fully electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and Escape and Explorer hybrids, overall electrified vehicle sales rose 56.1% year-on-year to a new February record of 9,267 vehicles sold.

Despite winter weather that impacted much of the nation’s central region, F-Series gained both retail sales and share. Thanks to the all-new F-150 and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, F - Series retail share expanded an estimated 5 full percentage points in the full-size pickup segment, Ford said. Retail sales were up 7.9%.

Sales of the all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid jumped 40% in February relative to January. Ford and its dealers made good use of the F-150’s onboard electric generator to provide power to residences in Texas.

Ford’s estimated retail share in February totaled 12.0%, compared to 11.7% last year. Share gains came from trucks and new product offerings of Bronco Sport and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E.

In February 2021, total Ford Motor vehicle sales (163,520 units) were down 14.1% compared to February 2020. Cars saw the sharpest loss, down 65.2% to 8,516 units. SUV sales were down 10.2% to 66,217 units, and truck sales were down 3.6% to 88,787 units.