XPeng launches new LFP-battery powered versions of EVs

China-based EV maker XPeng expanded its product offering by launching three new vehicle versions powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the Chinese market. The three new LFP-battery powered cars, including the rear-wheel drive (RWD) P7 Standard Range Smart and Premium models, and the G3 460c model, are now available to order in China.





XPeng P7 smart EV sedan

The new P7 Standard Range models, based on the existing RWD Long Range models, are powered by a IP68 waterproofed and dustproofed LFP battery to deliver a range of NEDC 480 km (298 miles), and come equipped with the XPILOT 2.5+ and XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving assistance systems for the Smart and Premium versions respectively. They will be supported by the latest Xmart OS intelligent in-car operating system.

Retail prices (post subsidies) for the new Smart and Premium P7 are RMB 229,900 (US$35,600) and RMB 239,900 (US$37,100), respectively. Customer deliveries are expected in May 2021.

Shorter distance city driving is one of the main needs for a significant number of consumers in China. Vehicles with smarter features, especially more advanced autonomous driving functions with an intelligent cockpit, and a mid-level driving range are more appealing to these customers. The expanded product portfolio enables XPeng to better address these diversified customer needs in China.

With the new LFP battery versions, XPeng’s product portfolio not only offers a wider spectrum of driving range options for customers but also addresses their demands for superior autonomous driving features at similar price points.

For example, at the same price as the existing entry level P7 RWD Long Range model (RMB 229,900), customers can now purchase the new P7 RWD Standard Range Smart model with added autonomous drive functionality, supported by higher spec XPILOT 2.5+ hardware (including System-on-a-Chip (SoC); high-definition millimeter-wave radar; and autonomous driving high perception camera).

XPeng also launched a new G3 460c version with LFP-powered batteries. Based on the original G3 460i, the new model has the same driving range of NEDC 460km, with low-drag wheels at retail price of RMB 149,800 (US$23,200)(post subsidies). Customer deliveries are expected to start in April 2021.

Comparison between the new RWD Standard Range P7 and the existing RWD Long Range P7