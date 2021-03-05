Porsche presents Taycan Cross Turismo EV

Porsche has presented the Taycan Cross Turismo—an expansion of Porsche’s first all-electric sports car range. Like the Taycan sports car, the Taycan Cross Turismo benefits from an innovative electric drive with 800-volt architecture.





The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also supports some off-road activity. The Cross Turismo also features up to forty seven millimeters more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 liters of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear.

The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the chassis of the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system is fitted as standard to all Taycan Cross Turismo models. The air suspension includes a Smartlift function as standard. This allows the customer to easily program the system so that the ride height is automatically raised at certain recurring locations such as road humps or garage driveways. Such positions can be stored by simply pressing the chassis button.

The Taycan Cross Turismo comes as standard with the additional Gravel mode driving program for journeys on light off-road terrain such as gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces. In this mode, the ride height is raised by 30 millimetres compared with the sedan. Gravel mode also influences the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) chassis systems, as well as the rear-axle transmission. The shift operations of the latter are optimized to ensure maximum traction. The car’s throttle characteristics have also been designed specially for off-road driving in terms of power delivery and control precision.

The Taycan Cross Turismo operates with a system voltage of 800 volts (voltage range 610 V to 835 V) instead of the 400 V that is usual for electric cars. The standard two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus contains 33 cell modules consisting of 12 individual cells each (396 in total).

With Functions on Demand (FoD), Taycan drivers can purchase various convenience and assist functions as required. What makes this approach special is that this option is also possible after the vehicle has been bought, and availability does not depend on the sports car’s original configuration. It is not necessary to visit a workshop thanks to online activation. This is currently possible for the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keeping and Porsche InnoDrive.

With optimized airflow characteristics, the aerodynamic design, which features a Cd value from 0.26, makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption, and therefore to long range. The measures relating to Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) include the adjustable air intakes at the front. The air suspension also allows the frontal area and Cd value to be reduced at higher speeds by lowering the Taycan Cross Turismo in two stages. The roof spoiler at the rear is fixed.

All Taycan Cross Turismo models have two electric motors, one fitted on the front axle and a second on the rear axle, and therefore have all-wheel drive as standard. Both the range and the continuous power of the drive benefit from the high efficiency of the permanently excited synchronous motors.

The electric motor, transmission and pulse‑controlled inverter are each combined into a compact drive module. The possible recuperation power has been increased once more. At up to 290 kW, this is significantly higher than the recuperation power of competitors.

Four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are available immediately at its launch. The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is always fitted as standard. The model range comprises the following:

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280 kW (380 PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350 kW (476 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h, range (WLTP) 389 – 456 km

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with 360 kW (490 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW (571 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 452 km

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo with 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 500 kW (680 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 395 – 452 km

The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 560 kW (761 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 419 km

In terms of its visual appearance, the Taycan Cross Turismo closely follows the Mission E Cross Turismo concept study presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Its silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear—called a “flyline” by the Porsche designers. Off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills.

As part of the Off-Road Design package, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. These make for a striking exterior as well as providing protection from stone impacts.

The Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched in the summer. Prices in Germany start at €93,635 (US$113,000) (including 19% VAT and country-specific equipment).