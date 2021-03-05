Sion Power reports 17 Ah, 400 Wh/kg Licerion-EV cell

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 March 2021

Sion Power, a developer of high-energy, lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, reports achieving 400 Wh/kg, 700 Wh/L in a large format 17 Ah pouch Licerion Electric Vehicle (EV) cell. Licerion-EV is being designed for electric vehicle applications, focusing on high energy density, increased cycle life, safety, and fast charging capability.

Cell-in-hand

17 Ah Sion Licerion-EV cell

Sion Power is producing up to 17 Ah Licerion-EV cells at its facility in Tucson, Arizona, by stacking electrodes with an approximate size of 100 mm x 100 mm on its pilot systems.

Scaling to useful cell sizes is a challenge for high-energy battery technologies. Sion Power says that it has successfully accomplished that scaling process. Both 17 Ah and 6 Ah Licerion-EV cells are routinely produced on the Sion Power pilot line and are undergoing third-party validation tests.

Less than a year ago, Sion Power had demonstrated this technology on a 1.8 Ah cell. Today we have proven the results on large format cells. Although we have seen many high-energy battery companies in the news, few of them claim to produce cells in high-capacity commercial sizes.

—Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technology Officer for Sion Power

Licerion-EV technology uses metallic lithium on the anode to deliver a combination of high energy per weight and volume as well as meeting the future automotive requirements for fast charge capability, power delivery, long cycle life, and safety.

