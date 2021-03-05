Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tokyo Tech team develops high-performance bimetallic OER electrocatalyst for water splitting
SEC creates enforcement task force focused on climate and ESG issues

US Steel acquires NanoSteel patents to expand advanced high-strength steel offerings

05 March 2021

United States Steel Corporation has acquired the flat rolled sheet patents and trademarks of The NanoSteel Company, Inc. (earlier post) as part of US Steel’s ongoing commitment to offer customers the world’s best selection of advanced high-strength steels, which now includes the most formable high-strength steel available.

USS-TensileStrength

The superior strength and elongation performance of US Steel’s NanoSteel and XG3 steel is reflected in the diagram depicting global formability of automotive steel.

The NanoSteel Company designed and developed patented proprietary alloys which derive exceptional mechanical properties from their nano-scale microstructure, which creates a unique combination of extreme strength with the enhanced formability normally found only in low-strength mild steels.

The NanoSteel grades can be rolled thicker than other high-strength grades and are designed for automotive and heavy industrial applications where higher strength-to-weight ratios are essential.

We are pleased to offer our customers yet another set of advanced high-strength steel grades that move beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible. These products are in line with our Best of Both strategy and complement and expand our already strong offering of advanced high-strength steels like our proprietary 980 XG3 steel.

We are already in discussions with customers around the world, looking at new applications where this combination of high formability and high strength was not available on a commercial scale until now.

—US Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt

US Steel’s Best of Both strategy intends to bring the best of integrated and mini-mill capabilities to its customers. In January, US Steel closed its acquisition of the remaining equity of Big River Steel.

We are creating the first ‘Best of Both’ integrated and mini mill steel company. Taking a page from the Big River Steel playbook, we are closing on this world competitive green steel asset purchase under budget and ahead of schedule. Our customers now have access to a truly sustainable source of the most advanced high strength steels. Our customer-centric organization will provide customers, employees, communities and investors with the world competitive advantages from the most advanced process technology and the intellectual capital necessary to produce the most advanced products.

—David Burritt

US Steel’s XG3 steel delivers high strength and high formability, and adapts to current processes without compromising weldability. It’s designed specifically to provide automakers with the most cost-effective material to design safer and lighter vehicles.

US Steel has acquired the majority of The NanoSteel Company’s intellectual property and becomes the sole owner and producer of its internationally recognized high-strength steel grades. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Posted on 05 March 2021 in Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)