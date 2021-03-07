PGM leader Sibanye-Stillwater enters battery metals sector through a partnership with and investment in lithium miner Keliber

International precious metals mining company Sibanye-Stillwater has entered into an investment agreement with Finnish lithium miner Keliber Oy. Keliber’s wholly owned, advanced lithium project, the Keliber project, is located in Kaustinen, Kokkola and Kruunupyy municipalities in Finland, which are among the most significant lithium-bearing areas in Europe.

Finland represents an attractive low risk mining jurisdiction (top five jurisdiction in the Fraser Institute) and has developed a National Battery Strategy that outlines the objectives for the country to become a competitive, competent and sustainable player in the international battery industry. Europe is rapidly becoming a leading hub for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and Keliber’s location in Finland enables efficient transport of lithium hydroxide to European customers.





The Finnish Minerals Group (FMG), which manages the Finnish State’s mining industry shareholdings, is the largest shareholder in Keliber and is focused on creating partnerships and co-investments with a view to developing the Finnish battery electric vehicle supply chain.

Sibanye-Stillwater shares this vision and in partnership with Keliber, FMG and other shareholders, will progress the project to be the first vertically integrated lithium producer in Europe.

The Keliber project consists of several advanced stage lithium spodumene deposits, with significant exploration upside in close proximity to the existing project. Based on a feasibility study completed in 2019 and improved in 2020, Keliber currently has 9.3 million tonnes of ore reserves, sufficient for more than 13 years of operation. Based on assessments by Geological Survey of Finland, there are good indications of further ore potential in the region. Keliber continues drillings to explore the area.

Planned annual production is 15,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide. Production is anticipated to start in 2024.

The project includes the development of a chemical plant in Kokkola, approximately 50 kilometers from the mining area, which will produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Future lithium hydroxide production has not been committed to any offtake party.

Sibanye-Stillwater will make an initial phased equity investment of €30 million, for an approximate 30% equity shareholding into Keliber. In addition, a further €10-million equity issuance will simultaneously be offered to the existing Keliber shareholders, on the same terms as Sibanye-Stillwater’s €30-million investment.

This financing, together with a combination of Sibanye-Stillwater’s extensive mining expertise that will complement the skills and local knowledge of the experienced Keliber team, will ensure the continued progress of the project to a build ready phase.

The €40-million investment will allow for the completion of further detailed mining optimization studies, permitting, metallurgical test work and detailed engineering design. In addition, the Kaustinen region is highly prospective and further exploration work to increase the current Mineral Resource and Reserve base will be undertaken.

The initial project work will be overseen by a joint technical committee, working under the guidance of the Keliber Board, on which Sibanye-Stillwater will have representation.

An updated and enhanced definitive feasibility study will be completed within 18 to 24 months, with a view to achieving successful project financing of a currently estimated €340 million by H2 2022. The project financing would include both a debt and equity component.

In addition to the initial investment, Sibanye-Stillwater has a guaranteed option to achieve a majority shareholding in Keliber, following the completion of the updated feasibility study, should it wish to do so, by contributing further equity financing for the development of the project.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second-largest primary producer of palladium and a top-tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. It is also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

This investment into Keliber represents the first strategic step by Sibanye-Stillwater’s into the battery metals sector, which is complementary to its leading PGM position, with both battery metals and PGMs essential to achieving a greener future.