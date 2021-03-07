DOE announces $115M SBIR/STTR FOA for small businesses for clean energy R&D

The US Department of Energy (DOE) issued a $115-million funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0002381) for FY2021 Phase II Release 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) R&D projects. The projects range from grid modernization and carbon removal to renewable energy and energy storage.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs were established to encourage participation of diverse communities in technological innovation, as well as to increase technology transfer between research institutions and small businesses.

Under this funding opportunity, eligible small businesses can apply for supplemental funds for research experiences for undergraduate and graduate entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups, including women and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

The SBIR and STTR programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological breakthroughs, meet Federal research and development (R&D) needs, and increase commercialization to transition R&D into impact.

Previous SBIR and STTR awardees have developed technologies to aid in saltwater desalination, energy-efficient building design, and cloud connectivity for electric vehicles.

This funding opportunity is open to small businesses that have previously received SBIR or STTR grants to provide additional opportunities to compete for funding to develop working prototypes of their discoveries.