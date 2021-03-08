Government of Canada investing C$2.75B to electrify transit systems across the country

The Government of Canada plans to provide C$2.75 billion (US$2.17 billion) in funding over five years, starting in 2021, to enhance public transit systems and switch them to cleaner electrical power, including supporting the purchase of zero-emission public transit and school buses.

This funding is part of an eight year, C$14.9-billion (US$11.77-billion) public transit investment recently outlined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and will also support municipalities, transit authorities and school boards with transition planning, increase ambition on the electrification of transit systems, and deliver on the government’s commitment to help purchase 5,000 zero-emission buses over the next five years.

This investment will create more jobs in Canada’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector, including Nova Bus in Saint-Eustache, Lion Electrique in Saint-Jérôme, GreenPower in Vancouver and New Flyer in Winnipeg.

Infrastructure Canada will ensure coordination between this investment and the Canada Infrastructure Bank commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses and associated infrastructure as part of its three year Growth Plan.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has approved C$13.6 billion (US$10.75 billion) in funding towards more than 1,300 public transit projects across Canada. These investments have helped build more than 240 km of new public transit subway and light rail line, create more than 380 km of active transportation trails, bike and pedestrian lanes, and already supported the purchase of more than 300 zero-emission buses.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has a long-term target to invest $5 billion in public transit, including $1.5 billion over the next three years specifically for zero emission buses and associated infrastructure as part of its Growth Plan.