Oxford Instruments bringing benchtop NMR to battery development collaboration with Oxford U and Henry Royce

Oxford Instruments, a leading provider of analytical equipment to the battery research and manufacturing communities, has entered a new R&D collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Department of Materials and the Henry Royce Institute (Royce).

The team will work to accelerate research in future battery technologies by using benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) to develop new methods to monitor reactions in battery cells and use this understanding to enhance performance.

Researchers will use X-Pulse, Oxford Instruments’ benchtop NMR spectrometer, to characterize the behavior of a wide range of different elements within novel battery material formulations during electrochemical processes.





X-Pulse, the world’s only broadband X-nucleus benchtop NMR spectrometer, uses a 60MHz permanent magnet with high homogeneity and temperature stability making it easy to position in a lab and requires no liquid cryogens. Critical to the battery project is the development of in-operando NMR operation in an inert glovebox environment.

The Bruce Group at Oxford University’s Department of Materials focuses on understanding the properties of new materials used in energy storage, with a particular emphasis on solid-state chemistry and electrochemistry. The group’s research aligns closely with the UK’s industrial strategy and the wider global drive to a greener economy. The UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) has given the project an Industrial Cooperative Award in Science & Technology (CASE). This will provide a dedicated PhD researcher with additional access to training, facilities, and expertise at Oxford Instruments’ headquarters.