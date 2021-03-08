Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
What types of electric vehicles were purchased in the U.S. in 2020?

08 March 2021

by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research

This brief post presents the results of an analysis concerning the types of electric light-duty vehicles sold in the United States in 2020. The raw monthly sales data came from Wards Auto via Argonne National Laboratory.

The analysis examined three mutually exclusive types of electric vehicles:

  • hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

  • plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

  • battery electric vehicles (BEVs)

Of interest were four parameters representing the relative sales of these three types of electric vehicles. The results are shown in the table below. For example, in 2020, the sales of BEVs were 3.7 times the sales of PHEVs.

BEVs as a multiple of PHEVs 3.7
HEVs as a multiple of PHEVs 7.0
HEVs as a multiple of BEVs 1.9
HEVs as a multiple of the sum of PHEVs and BEVs 1.5

Michael Sivak is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research and the former director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation at the University of Michigan.

