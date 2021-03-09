AYRO launches low-speed Electric Vaccine Vehicle
09 March 2021
AYRO, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), has launched the Electric Vaccine Vehicle (EVV). The EVV is a self-contained, all-electric transportation solution that has been optimized to store, transport, and deliver testing and vaccines to a large population across a wide variety of environments and locations.
The electric vehicle features medical-grade equipment and a made-to-order design by AYRO and mobile cart’s leader Gallery, expanding on the companies’ existing food service vehicle models. It can traverse tight areas and help reduce wait times at central distribution locations by meeting patients at their place in line. When configured as a street-legal vehicle it can serve populations unable to get to vaccination sites because they don’t have access to transportation—including millions of high-risk older adults and low-income households.
Element Fleet Management Corp., the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet manager, will offer sales, financing solutions and vehicle management services throughout the vehicle lifecycle to EVV fleet operators. Club Car will provide sales and service support for the vehicles to Element and its Clients. Each company will leverage its national footprint and expertise to facilitate the deployment of EVVs.
EVV features include:
Each EVV is outfitted with an ultra-low temperature freezer and refrigeration units with Bluetooth-enabled data loggers and temperature monitoring devices to virtually track and log live inside readings and pharmaceutical conditions, which follows the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines to safely store and distribute vaccines. There is also on-board medical-grade storage, mobile onboard sinks, and other features designed to meet the needs of mobile healthcare providers and patients.
The 100% electric vehicle can be moved into and operated indoors to allow medical providers to treat patients virtually anywhere without greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or fumes.
The EVV has a 50-mile driving range plus approximately 6-8 hours of equipment operation on a single charge (depending on EVV configuration and driving conditions), or can provide all-day operations if plugged in. Each vehicle can be charged and/or operated using a standard 110V/20amp outlet, so no EV charging infrastructure is required.
The vehicle enables more patient access, even within space-constrained locations. Each vehicle as a vaccine station takes up less than 100 square feet, allowing for easy group deployments. Vaccine administration can also happen while the patient is still inside his or her own vehicle or directly outside of the EVV for a rapid, drive-through experience.
Select EVV configurations can be registered and licensed to operate at 25 MPH on city streets with posted speeds up to 35 MPH. The low-speed EV can also maneuver through car-free zones bringing essential services directly to patients that need them. Check your local regulations and ordinances as to whether the EVV may be operated legally on public streets, and if so, under what conditions.
