Kia teases EV6, its first dedicated EV

09 March 2021

Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of the EV6—its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP).

EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will use a new simplified naming strategy. All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

EV6 will make its world premiere during the first quarter of 2021.

Posted on 09 March 2021 in Electric (Battery)

