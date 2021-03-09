GMC to unveil HUMMER EV SUV in April

GMC will unveil the battery-electric HUMMER EV SUV on 3 April. Customer reservations will open on the same date.





HUMMER EV SUV teaser

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 truck will be the first vehicle in production with GM’s all-new Ultium battery architecture . This new architecture provides the framework to integrate advanced technologies for optimal driving range and—in the case of the HUMMER EV—will enable performance and capabilities that would not be possible with a conventional vehicle architecture and propulsion system.





The electric truck is equipped with a 24-module Ultium battery pack and three-motor Ultium Drive system, with an expected range of some 350 miles.





HUMMER EV truck

The nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum (NCMA) battery cells will have some of the highest nickel and lowest cobalt content of any large-format pouch cell. The breakthroughs of the Ultium chemistry allow GM to use 70% less cobalt than GM’s previous generation of EVs.