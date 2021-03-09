Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mullen to use NexTech Li-S batteries in its EVs
SLAC, MIT, TRI researchers advance machine learning to accelerate battery development; insights on fast-charging

GMC to unveil HUMMER EV SUV in April

09 March 2021

GMC will unveil the battery-electric HUMMER EV SUV on 3 April. Customer reservations will open on the same date.

GMC-HUMMER-EV-SUV-Debut

HUMMER EV SUV teaser

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 truck will be the first vehicle in production with GM’s all-new Ultium battery architecture . This new architecture provides the framework to integrate advanced technologies for optimal driving range and—in the case of the HUMMER EV—will enable performance and capabilities that would not be possible with a conventional vehicle architecture and propulsion system.

2022-GMC-HUMMER-EV-Ultium-054

The electric truck is equipped with a 24-module Ultium battery pack and three-motor Ultium Drive system, with an expected range of some 350 miles.

2022-GMC-HUMMER-EV-031

HUMMER EV truck

The nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum (NCMA) battery cells will have some of the highest nickel and lowest cobalt content of any large-format pouch cell. The breakthroughs of the Ultium chemistry allow GM to use 70% less cobalt than GM’s previous generation of EVs.

Posted on 09 March 2021 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)