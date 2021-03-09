Trane bringing electric E-200 refrigeration unit for small trucks to US

Trane Technologies is bringing Thermo King’s fully electric E-200 refrigeration unit for small trucks to the United States. Ideal for last mile delivery of foods, medicines, vaccines and other perishables, this solution was first launched in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The E-200 is already in use with US customers such as Gatik, which is moving groceries for Walmart, and UK-based Tesco, one of the world’s leading international retailers.

The E-200’s plug-and-play solution requires no road compressor or drive kit to function. It features a power management system, which contributes to lower energy consumption, increased vehicle autonomy and higher efficiency and reliability. Among the features of the unit:

A tailor-made inverter for constant capacity and exceptional operating efficiency independent of the vehicle engine.

A variable speed compressor for precise temperature control, decreased energy consumption, and enhanced reliability.

A smart controller with power management intelligence to optimize the supply and demand of power.





Thermo King’s E-200 operates in fresh and frozen set points down to 0 ˚F, an can be used for both engine-powered or all-electric fleets. In EMEA, the unit is now available with an optional lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack to power the unit and maintain temperature when a vehicle is idling or turned off.

Over the last 12 months, we have seen the need for last mile delivery solutions continue to grow as consumers further leverage e-commerce and home delivery of perishable goods, and as healthcare providers work to distribute vaccines. Thermo King continues to innovate and expand our electric cold chain solutions to help our customers meet these needs in a sustainable way and bend the curve on climate change. —Karin De Bondt, president of Thermo King Americas for Trane Technologies

In partnership with electric vehicle providers, Thermo King is advancing electrification of refrigerated transport to reduce pollutants, emissions and noise as goods are delivered in communities around the world.