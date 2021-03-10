Ballard receives follow-on orders from Wrightbus for fuel cell modules to power 50 buses in UK

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 March 2021

Ballard Power Systems received follow-on purchase orders from Wrightbus, a leading bus OEM and Ballard partner headquartered in Northern Ireland, for a total of 50 fuel cell modules to power Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) planned for deployment in a number of UK cities, including Birmingham, Aberdeen, London and Belfast.

The buses will be partially funded under the JIVE (Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe) program.

The orders for the 50 fuel cell modules are incremental to the previous orders for a total of 50 modules in 2020; all 50 of that first set of modules shipped in 2020. Of the additional 50 modules, 4 were shipped in 2020.

The JIVE program provides partial funding for a total of 295 Fuel Cell Electric Buses, of which 120 are currently operating in the UK, Germany, France, Latvia, and The Netherlands.

The remaining 175 FCEBs are expected to be deployed in various European cities by mid-2022. Ballard is supplying fuel cell modules for more than 85% of the FCEBs deployed and ordered to date under the JIVE program.

Posted on 10 March 2021 in Bus, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen

