Self-driving truck company Plus to use NVIDIA DRIVE Orin in next-generation autonomous driving system for heavy trucks

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a leading company in self-driving truck technology, will equip the next generation of its autonomous truck driving system with the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC). The company plans to roll out this next-generation system in 2022 across the US, China and Europe.

NVIDIA introduced NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin at the GPU Technology Conference in 2019. The platform is powered by a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) called Orin, which consists of 17 billion transistors and is the result of four years of R&D investment.





Orin achieves 200 TOPS—nearly 7x the performance of the previous generation SoC Xaiver—and is designed to handle the large number of applications and deep neural networks that run simultaneously in autonomous vehicles and robots, while achieving systematic safety standards such as ISO 26262 ASIL-D.

Orin is software-compatible with Xavier, allowing customers to leverage their existing development investments. It’s also scalable, with a range of configurations able to deliver Level 2+ AI-assisted driving up to Level 5 fully driverless operation.

Plus is starting mass production of its autonomous driving system for heavy trucks this year, and will expand its feature set and operating design domain over time through over-the-air software updates. By working closely with the NVIDIA engineering team to further evolve its system, Plus says it will make it possible for trucks powered by its system to achieve fail-operational performance for greatest on-road safety.

Enormous computing power is needed to process the trillions of operations that our autonomous driving system runs every fraction of a second. NVIDIA Orin is a natural choice for us and the close collaboration with the NVIDIA team on a custom design for our system helps us achieve our commercialization goals. We have received more than 10,000 pre-orders of our system, and will continue to develop our next-generation product based on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform as we deliver the systems to our customers. —Hao Zheng, CTO and Co-founder, Plus

The Plus autonomous driving system is designed to make long-haul trucks safer and more efficient. Because of the size and weight of heavy trucks, which can total 80,000 pounds with a fully-loaded trailer, they need more time to come to a stop and to maneuver.

Plus’ system uses lidar, radar and cameras to provide a 360° view of the truck’s surroundings. Data gathered through the sensors help the system identify objects nearby, plan its course, predict the movement of those objects, and finally control the vehicle to make its next move safely.