Rhombus Energy Solutions announces UL 1741-SA certification of 125kW bi-directional EV charger

Rhombus Energy Solutions announced the certification of its bi-directional 125 kilowatt (kW) DC fast charger to the Underwriter Laboratories 1741-SA standard. This latest certification now provides medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) EV fleet operators with two Rhombus products to meet their needs: the Rhombus 125kW charger and the previously-certified Rhombus 60kW charger.





RES-DCVC125-480-V2G 125 kW bi-directional charger

Since both of these chargers and their associated dispensers are bi-directional certified, they can now be utilized in both Vehicle to Everything (V2X) and unidirectional charging use cases by M/HD EV fleet operators.

UL 1741-SA is UL’s Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources. This standard defines the design and testing requirements to certify that bi-directional, grid tied, “smart” inverters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers can be safely used to support the distributed generation (DG) grid services and applications.

Utilities in the United States and worldwide are increasingly interested in opportunities to cost effectively add energy storage to support increasing levels of intermittent renewable energy sources. This certification builds on Rhombus’ existing UL 1741-SA certification of the Rhombus 60kW high-power charger PCS, as well as the certification of the company’s EV charging dispensers to UL 2202, 2231, and CSA C22.2 standards.

Rhombus has fielded hundreds of high-power, bi-directional, high-reliability fleet EV charging systems and inverters for energy storage and PV solar-based microgrid, for customers in a variety of demanding operational environments. Bi-directional charging enables both significant energy cost savings for EV fleet operators and the ability to provide power to critical infrastructure during power emergencies when needed.