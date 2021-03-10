Rolls-Royce to power Vertical Aerospace’s all-electric eVTOL UAM aircraft

Rolls-Royce’s technology will power Vertical Aerospace’s flagship Urban Air Mobility (UAM) aircraft. A Rolls-Royce electrical power system will be integrated into the VA-X4 piloted all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, which will carry up to four passengers and the pilot for 120 miles at cruise speeds of more than 200 mph and is on course to certify in 2024.





Vertical Aerospace is a key collaboration for Rolls-Royce Electrical as it marks its first commercial deal in the UAM market and builds on previous agreements to work with partners on demonstrator programmes. Rolls-Royce will design the system architecture of the whole electrical propulsion system, the electric power system that includes the latest 100kW-class lift and push electrical propulsion units, the power distribution and the monitoring system that will support operations.





Around 150 Rolls-Royce engineers based in countries including Hungary, Germany, US and the UK will work with the Vertical Aerospace team on developing the aircraft which is aiming to be one of the world’s first certified eVTOLs.

Vertical Aerospace, based in Bristol, has already flown multiple full-scale eVTOL prototypes and the build of VA-X4 will begin shortly with assembly taking place in the UK and the first flight happening this year.

Electrification of flight is an important part of Rolls-Royce’s sustainability strategy and supports its aim to contribute to a net-zero carbon future by 2050. Rolls-Royce Electrical is a specialist team the focus of which is to develop sustainable, efficient and quieter technology for aviation, marine, land and industrial applications.

Rolls-Royce also recently announced a partnership with Tecnam and major worldwide aviation players for the development of the P-Volt: an all-electric, twin electric motor, short and medium range passenger aircraft, designed for maximum versatility and safety, powered by renewable energy.

In Rolls-Royce’s traditional aviation segments, the company continues to develop technology for more-electric aircraft solutions, with integrated electrical starter generators, auxiliary power units and more intelligent management of the electrical systems on board.