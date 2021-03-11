Lloyd’s Register awards an Approval in Principle to EXMAR ammonia-fueled gas carrier

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 March 2021

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an Approval in Principle to EXMAR for its ammonia (NH3)-fueled 40,000 m3 Midsize Gas Carrier, a significant milestone for the progression of alternative fuels in shipping.

Jiangnan Shipyard was responsible for the ship design while Wärtsilä Gas Solutions provided all input for the ammonia fuel gas supply system. Wärtsilä began combustion trials using ammonia last March (2020). Testing continues on both dual-fuel and spark-ignited gas engines. These will be followed by field tests in collaboration with ship owners from 2022. (Earlier post.)

The Novel Technology Evaluation included an overall examination of fundamental aspects of the design and compliance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships and for the Carriage of Liquefied Gases in Bulk (for Gas Ships), incorporating the International Code of the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).

A risk assessment was also conducted, using EXMAR’s extensive knowledge and experience of operating ammonia carriers, to ensure that risks arising from the use of ammonia fuel affecting persons onboard, the structural strength or the integrity of the ship are addressed in accordance with LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Risk-Based Designs (RBD). This included a Hazard Identification (HAZID) study which led to the Approval in Principle.

Lloyd’s Register is immensely proud to have awarded EXMAR Approval in Principle for its ammonia-fueled Medium Gas Carrier, demonstrating our commitment to shipping by supporting clients with novel designs. This is a significant milestone in progressing alternative fuels for shipping’s transition to zero-carbon, proving the possibility of the use of ammonia as a fuel and how adaptable the fuel is to gas carriers, especially if carrying ammonia as cargo.

—Ed Fort, LR’s Global Head of Engineering Systems

Posted on 11 March 2021 in Ammonia, Fuels, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

